AccuWeather unveils touch screen for CinemaLive HD graphics display

AccuWeather introduced its latest interactive touch-screen technology at the 2010 NAB Show last month in Las Vegas.

Available as an optional feature for CinemaLive HD or as a stand-alone system for sports and news, the interactive touch screen is well-suited for any news organization.

The interactive touch-screen capability puts all of the elements of breaking news and severe weather stories at the fingertips of news and weather teams. Touch-controlled switchers and finger-driven zooms enable on-air talent to integrate elements quickly from dynamic transitions and imagery to 3-D multimedia animation with sound and video.

The CinemaLive HD graphics display system allows TV stations to deliver weather presentations providing high-impact HD animations and authoritative weather forecasting.