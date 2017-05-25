AccuWeather App Launched on Android TV

STATE COLLEGE, PA.—AccuWeather said it launched on Android TV. AccuWeather said its customizable app delivers an interactive weather platform provides information on conditions across “devices and locations worldwide.”



The AccuWeather app for Android TV provides “patented… minute-by-minute forecasts with precipitation type and intensity for the next two hours, as well as start and end times, hyperlocalized to a user’s exact viewing location.”



The company said it also provides access to the “most extensive library of breaking weather videos, ranging from on-site severe weather reports to in-studio forecasts. The new app also features customizable hyper-local weather forecasts including RealFeel temperature, current conditions, and more, as well as severe weather alerts to keep people informed and safe.”



AccuWeather said, “Users have the ability to tailor their app theme, allowing them to adapt the screen background based on lighting conditions and preferences for the most personalized weather experience. Available in over 30 languages, the innovative app allows Android TV users to access the most accurate, actionable weather information and updates worldwide.”



AccuWeather and Google go back on weather collaboration, the vendor said. The AccuWeather app for Android is available on all Android phones and tablets, along with the recently launched Android Wear 2.0.