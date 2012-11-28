Accedo, maxdome partner on PlayStation 3 VOD app
Accedo and German VOD provider maxdome have launched a Playstation 3 video-on-demand app.
The app, which was developed by Accedo, is part of a partnership announced between Accedo and maxdome earlier this year to develop next-generation Smart TV apps for multiple platforms.
The PS3 app gives users access to a large catalog of maxdome video titles, including films, series, comedy shows, documentaries, music and children’s programs.
