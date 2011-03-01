FORMAT CONVERTER

Doremi Labs Dimension3D

Converts any 3-D format to another, including changing of the frame rates; allows for any 3-D input stream format to be used with all types of display components currently available; converts stereoscopic camera rig output to recorders and displays; encodes left- and right-eye streams into a single HD-SDI stream and back for recording 3-D content on standard HD tape and server technologies; USB connection provides for remote operation.

www.doremilabs.com

Booth: C9515

STEREOSCOPIC 3-D MEDIA PLAYER

Miranda Technologies Densité HMP-1801

Single-card, solid-state stereoscopic 3-D media player uses Compact Flash for robust media storage, with instant playout of 1080i and 720p HD or SD; includes media workflow tools for clip ingest, content management and playback with playlist support; content is loaded via 10/100Mb Ethernet media transport port, and a copy of the output is available as a confidence monitoring stream over IP; automated control is available via GPIs or by RS-422 using the VDCP protocol.

www.miranda.com

Booth: N2515

DISPLAYS FOR 3-D PRODUCTION WORK

Tektronix

3D Difference Map Display can be used to detect disparity between the Left Eye and the Right Eye images during camera setup (alignment) of 3-D production or 3-D post production; Anaglyph Display allows users to identify parallax (3-D depth) of various objects within the 3-D video image; Checkerboard Display helps the user identify any differences in luminance levels, focus and various color characteristics between the Left Eye and the Right Eye images; for monitoring of depth of various objects within a 3-D image, a Disparity Grid can be overlaid over various 3-D picture displays.

www.tek.com

Booth: N1929

SOFTWARE CALIBRATION/ANALYSIS SYSTEM

Dashwood Cinema Solutions Stereo3D CAT

Simplifies the calibration of left- and right-eye cameras; scans 3-D footage and calculates the correct camera alignment points; feedback guides illustrate the depth of the 3-D shot and provide directors and cinematographers with a visual aid for making convergence adjustments and proper interaxial separation; supports all 3-D single or dual input and output modes, flip/flop left- and/or right-eye orientation, automatic or manual disparity correction, and HIT convergence adjustment with automatic scaling.

www.dashwood3d.com

Booth: C10514D3