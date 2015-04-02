Predictive Analytics and Advanced Inventory Reporting Added to Imagine Communications Landmark

DALLAS – Imagine Communications introduced enhancements to its Landmark Analytics business intelligence platform, a key component of the Imagine Communications next-generation advertising management platform. The enhancements, to be demonstrated at the NAB show and available early Q2 2015, feature advanced inventory reporting and new predictive analytics tools.



Landmark Analytics leverages the vast amount of data that media companies create to help anticipate future events by detecting patterns and relationships within data—pinpointing emerging opportunities and calling attention to impending issues before they happen. The enhanced Landmark Analytics is designed to empower media executives to visualize activity across operations by synthesizing data from Imagine Communications’ technologies as well as other systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Excel.



The Landmark Analytics media business intelligence and analytics solution synthesizes and maps data from a range of operational systems, integrating the data into a common data warehouse. This helps eliminate the manual effort associated with exporting data and combining it through spreadsheets. Landmark Analytics also offers dashboard, operational and ad-hoc reporting delivered across mobile, Web, portals or e-mail channels..