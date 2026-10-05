SBE Adds Andrew Sveum as Marketing and Growth Director
Executive director of Freedom Rising brings 20-year background in nonprofits
INDIANAPOLIS—Andrew Sveum has joined the Society for Broadcast Engineers as marketing and growth director, an expansion of the group’s leadership team under its new strategic plan.
The position is intended to reflect SBE’s commitment to expand its reach, strengthen member engagement and support long-term growth, the group said.
A 20-year business owner and nonprofit veteran, Sveum is the founder and executive director of Freedom Rising, a group that combats human trafficking and supports vulnerable communities around the world. His background in business ownership, nonprofit leadership, international experience, marketing grant research and partner development gives Sveum a broad perspective on organizational growth and community engagement, SBE said.
The SBE is a professional organization supporting television and radio engineers and those in related fields with more than 4,000 members in 117 chapters across the U.S., Hong Kong, Eastern Europe and in more than 25 other countries. It offers educational programs, networking opportunities, a U.S. technical broadcast certification program and an expansive list of educational programs for broadcast engineers, operators, technicians and IT professionals, as well as advocacy for its members with federal agencies and the U.S. Congress.
For more information, visit SBE’s website.
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.