SBE Adds Andrew Sveum as Marketing and Growth Director

INDIANAPOLIS—Andrew Sveum has joined the Society for Broadcast Engineers as marketing and growth director, an expansion of the group’s leadership team under its new strategic plan.

The position is intended to reflect SBE’s commitment to expand its reach, strengthen member engagement and support long-term growth, the group said.

A 20-year business owner and nonprofit veteran, Sveum is the founder and executive director of Freedom Rising, a group that combats human trafficking and supports vulnerable communities around the world. His background in business ownership, nonprofit leadership, international experience, marketing grant research and partner development gives Sveum a broad perspective on organizational growth and community engagement, SBE said.

The SBE is a professional organization supporting television and radio engineers and those in related fields with more than 4,000 members in 117 chapters across the U.S., Hong Kong, Eastern Europe and in more than 25 other countries. It offers educational programs, networking opportunities, a U.S. technical broadcast certification program and an expansive list of educational programs for broadcast engineers, operators, technicians and IT professionals, as well as advocacy for its members with federal agencies and the U.S. Congress.

For more information, visit SBE’s website.