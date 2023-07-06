Hearst Television Names Kevin Kalia Director Of Engineering at WCVB

BOSTON, Mass.—Hearst Television has named Kevin Kalia director of engineering for WCVB Channel 5, Hearst Television’s flagship station. Kalia will assume the new post on July 10.

“Kevin is an extremely talented broadcast executive who has been an invaluable member of the Hearst Television team for many years,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and GM. “Kevin’s diverse leadership experience in the broadcast industry allows him a unique vantage point, and his dedication to mentorship perfectly aligns with WCVB’s commitment to public service. We are excited to welcome Kevin to WCVB’s management team and know he will be a tremendous addition to the Channel 5 family.”

Kalia joins WCVB from WGAL, Hearst Television’s market-leading property in Lancaster, Pa., where he served for four years as the director of engineering managing all broadcast engineering operations as well as the station’s facilities and platforms. Kalia helped lead the station through the uncharted waters of the pandemic by innovating and adapting technologies while simultaneously launching and executing the largest renovation project in the history of the station, the company reported.

Long dedicated to advancing the media industry and mentoring future professionals, Kalia also worked to build relationships with regional universities and high schools providing resources to media students. Kalia led the charge and successfully secured an unprecedented grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters to fund all new equipment for the broadcast program at McCaskey High School serving as a beta for future high school grants in the state.

Before WGAL, Kalia was the assistant chief engineer at WYFF, Hearst Television’s Greenville, S.C. station. While at WYFF, Kalia helped manage all aspects of the newsroom’s renovation. He also managed all technical logistics for the station’s special events including two Clemson National Championship parades, total solar eclipse coverage, and a Gubernatorial Debate. Before WYFF, Kalia was Digital Content Manager at Hearst’s WTAE in Pittsburgh, Pa. where he first was a producer in WTAE’s News Department. He began his broadcasting career at WTAJ in Altoona, Pa. as a news producer.

Kalia, a member of The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies/Film & Television from Pennsylvania State University.