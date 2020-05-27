Hearst TV Promotes Greg Turner to Eastern Region Director of Engineering

NEW YORK—Hearst Television has promoted long-time engineering executive Greg Turner to eastern region director of engineering. Turner, who has been an engineering executive with Hearst for three decades, will supervise operations at the group’s eastern stations.

Succeeding Stefan Hadl, who was recently promoted to vice president of engineering, succeeding Martin Faubell, who will retire later in the year, Turner most recently was director of engineering at WCVB-TV in Boston. Prior to holding that role, Turner was director of engineering and operations at KCRA-TV and KQCA-TV, the company’s NBC and MyNetworkTV affiliates serving the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif., market.

"Greg has done an outstanding job leading engineering teams at some of our largest stations," said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. "He has extensive operational knowledge, and he's successfully succeeded Stefan on two prior occasions; he's uniquely qualified to join our industry-leading corporate engineering team."

Earlier in his career, Turner spent eight years in New Orleans as director of engineering at the company’s WDSU-TV, an NBC affiliate. While there, Turner supervised the rebuilding of the station’s transmitter facility destroyed in Hurricane Katrina, as well as a new studio set installation and transition to HDTV.

Turner began working for Hearst in operations at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City. There, he held a variety of positions, including in master control, as an SNG and ENG operator, as an operations manager and as assistant chief engineer.

Turner graduated from Langston University in Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism. He has completed the Hearst Management Institute executive training program and the NAB Executive Development management training program.