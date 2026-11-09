Indianapolis TV Stations Return to DirecTV After Lengthy Absence

Circle City Broadcasting announced late last week that it has reached an agreement with DirecTV that returns three of its stations to the satellite TV service.
WRTV returns to DirtecTV after a two month absence, while WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are back on the service after having been removed more than seven years ago.
With the lengthy dispute over retransmission fees now resolved, WRTV is now available to DirecTV subscribers,, with WISH and WNDY expected to be added back to the lineup in a few weeks, according to the station group.
“This agreement is a significant milestone for our viewers and advertising partners,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “We are pleased to restore and expand access to all three of our stations across DirecTV’s platforms throughout the Indianapolis market.”
While financial terms were not made public, the station group said the agreement "expands access to its local television stations throughout Central Indiana,” and “brings WISH-TV, WNDY-TV and WRTV together under a new carriage agreement, giving DirecTVV subscribers access to all three Circle City Broadcasting stations.”
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.