Indianapolis TV Stations Return to DirecTV After Lengthy Absence

Circle City Broadcasting announced late last week that it has reached an agreement with DirecTV that returns three of its stations to the satellite TV service.

WRTV returns to DirtecTV after a two month absence, while WISH-TV and WNDY-TV are back on the service after having been removed more than seven years ago.

With the lengthy dispute over retransmission fees now resolved, WRTV is now available to DirecTV subscribers,, with WISH and WNDY expected to be added back to the lineup in a few weeks, according to the station group.

“This agreement is a significant milestone for our viewers and advertising partners,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “We are pleased to restore and expand access to all three of our stations across DirecTV’s platforms throughout the Indianapolis market.”

While financial terms were not made public, the station group said the agreement "expands access to its local television stations throughout Central Indiana,” and “brings WISH-TV, WNDY-TV and WRTV together under a new carriage agreement, giving DirecTVV subscribers access to all three Circle City Broadcasting stations.”