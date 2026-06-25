Gray Media Names Annie Cordell General Manager of WMBF
News
By George Winslow published
She takes over the Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina NBC affiliate on July 13
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
LATEST ARTICLES