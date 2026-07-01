Cascade PBS Launches App Solution Provider `Local Public'

SEATTLE—Cascade PBS has launched Local Public, a wholly-owned public benefit subsidiary that will be offering app solutions to public media stations across the U.S.

Local Public enables stations to offer a locally-branded, locally-curated streaming video service across connected TV, web and mobile platforms.

Cascade PBS reported that Local Public currently supports 18 PBS stations across the country with streaming applications available on all major platforms. Additional stations will launch in the coming months.

“Public media has always been strongest when it is deeply rooted in the communities it serves,” Rob Dunlop, Cascade PBS president & CEO, said. “Streaming shouldn’t diminish that connection—it should strengthen it. Local Public gives stations the tools to create digital experiences that reflect their communities, deepen audience engagement and build a more sustainable future for public media.”

The launch grew out of an initiative by Cascade PBS to strengthen its own digital future that evolved into a standalone business. That business is now helping a growing coalition of stations nationwide build stronger connections with their communities in the streaming era.

Stations that have joined Local Public span the country include:

Arizona PBS

Buffalo-Toronto Public Media

Cascade PBS (Seattle-Tacoma and Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick)

Houston Public Media

KPBS (San Diego)

KVIE (Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto)

Lehigh Valley PBS

Nashville PBS

OPB (Oregon)

PBS Charlotte

Rocky Mountain PBS (Colorado)

SCETV (South Carolina)

Vegas PBS

WCTE (Upper Cumberland, Tennessee)

WETA (Washington, D.C.)

WHRO (Norfolk–Portsmouth–Newport News)

WHYY (Philadelphia)

WQED (Pittsburgh)

In launching the new company, Cascade PBS noted that local stations have long been the essential link between national programming (such as “Masterpiece” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”) and the communities they serve. Local stations curate schedules, produce their own shows and build relationships with viewers—who then sustain public media through their support of the station.

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As audiences increasingly consume content through streaming platforms, maintaining that local connection has become both more challenging and more important.

Local Public aims to address this challenge by helping public media outlets deliver streaming experiences crafted for the audiences they know best. Rather than a one-size-fits-all experience, local outlets can showcase their own local stories, highlight community priorities, strengthen audience relationships and create a clearer pathway for viewers to directly support their local station.

“Local Public represents the possibilities when local public media organizations work together to build better products, faster, that meet the needs of our audiences and reflect what’s most important to our communities,” said Amanda Mountain, president & CEO, Rocky Mountain Public Media, which is already using their solutions.

Cascade PBS also stressed that its own Local Public-powered streaming products demonstrate the effectiveness of a local-first approach with: