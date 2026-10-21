Broadcasters Foundation of America Expands Aid to Broadcasters in Need

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) is expanding its charitable assistance to help more radio and television professionals facing financial hardship.

The Foundation has introduced Hardship Grants for broadcasters on unpaid or reduced-pay leave and those confronting extraordinary expenses related to family care, housing emergencies, relocation, or theft.

The new grant program was unanimously approved by the BFOA Board of Directors at its most recent meeting and is already accepting applications from those in need of assistance.

“This expands our ability to reach broadcasters who are struggling to meet their expenses because of extraordinary circumstances,” said Scott Herman, Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “I was delighted that the Board unanimously approved this initiative. We are up and running and ready to help more members of our broadcasting community when they need it most.”

Hardship Grants represent the third category of assistance offered by the BFOA, which has supported broadcasters facing financial distress for decades. The BFOA also provides Monthly Grants to broadcasters dealing with prolonged illnesses and Emergency Grants to those affected by disasters, including floods and hurricanes.

“Our mission is to help broadcasters in need, and that commitment continues to guide everything we do,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “By expanding our grant programs, we can respond to a broader range of circumstances and provide critical assistance to more people in our industry when they need a helping hand.”

For more information, radio and television professionals who currently or previously worked in broadcasting may visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org , or contact 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org .