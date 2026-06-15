Gray Announces Plans to Expand Lansing, Mich. Broadcast HQ

Gray Media is holding a groundbreaking for an expansion and renovation of its media facility in Lansing Mich. today.

The building, which houses WILX News 10, mid-Michigan’s local NBC affiliate since 1959 will now also be the home of Lansing’s WSYM Fox 47, which the station group recently acquired.

“We are bringing NBC and Fox operations together, uniting teams under the News 10 brand and creating the infrastructure needed to support both stations’ staff and service to the community,” the company said in an announcement. “This renovation will create a modern, collaborative, future-ready media center designed to support today’s broadcast operation, the fast-growing ways audiences consume local news, and the people who power it.”

The South Lansing campus will be expanded by approximately 14,000 square feet, with the addition of a new studio, master control, newsroom, and sales space. Renovations to the existing building will bring the total footprint to approximately 30,000 square feet, the company said.

Gray Media is working with Lansing-based partners Granger Construction and Colliers Engineering & Design, together with Huffman Keel Associates, on the renovation and expansion project. The building is expected to be completed in December 2027.

“This project is an investment in Lansing, and specifically the southside,” said Debbie Petersmark, Vice President and General Manager of Gray Media Lansing. “We are proud to continue to call this great city our home.”

Gray said it has evolved into a “digital-first, multiplatform newsroom serving viewers and readers across streaming, mobile, social, web, and emerging on-demand formats and that the expanded facility is being designed to support:

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Around-the-clock content creation for TV, web, apps, OTT/streaming, and social platforms, and a modern space designed to support staff who work 24/7;

Modern workflows that allow the stations to deliver local news, sports, First Alert weather and other content across platforms, and

Flexible production capabilities to expand live, local coverage and special-event programming, as well as award-winning commercials for its clients.

“This investment in Lansing reflects Gray Media’s long-term commitment to local journalism and to the communities our stations serve,” said Mike King, Senior Operating Officer, Gray Media.