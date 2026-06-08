EVS Rebrands, Trims Its Name

EVS said it is changing its corporate name from EVS Broadcast Equipment to simply EVS.

Founded in 1994, EVS built its business with live replay systems that transformed sports production. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio and capabilities.

EVS now delivers a product ecosystem spanning live production workflows, media infrastructure, content management, AI-driven capabilities and media production robotics. The simplified name better captures the broader portfolio and the central role EVS plays in bringing live moments to audiences worldwide, the company said.

While EVS remains deeply rooted in the broadcast industry, its technologies are increasingly deployed across a wider range of markets, including live news production, entertainment, corporate environments, venues and emerging applications.

The name change is closely aligned with EVS’s technology direction. As the industry accelerates toward software-defined architecture, cloud-enabled deployments and AI-powered workflows, EVS has positioned itself at the forefront of this shift. Its solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

“Our broadcast heritage remains a strong foundation, but our ambition extends much further,” EVS CEO Serge Van Herck said. “We now deliver a full ecosystem of solutions that enable our customers to produce and deliver live content in the most demanding environments, across industries and platforms. Simplifying our name is a natural step to better represent this transformation and to support our continued international growth.”

More information is available on the EVS website.