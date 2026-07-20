HDHomeRun Enables Operation During Internet Outages

PHOENIX, Ariz.—Silicondust has unveiled the release of the latest HDHomeRun app supporting the ability to view television, emergency alert notifications and recordings even if there is an internet outage.

Recently filings in the FCC’s GN Docket No. 16-142, “Authorizing the Permissive Use of the ‘Next Generation’ Broadcast Television Standard,” have seen several parties point out that viewers should continue receiving broadcast television, including Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages, when broadband connectivity is unavailable, said company president and CTO Nick Kelsey.

“We agree that viewers must be able to tune and view broadcast-delivered television channels during an internet outage,” he said.

Silicondust suggested to the commission that broadcasters temporarily transmit broadcast channels without DRM encryption while the ecosystem develops and deploys a broadly compatible solution that preserves television reception during internet outages.

“Silicondust demonstrates that broadcast television can continue to operate during an internet outage using the HDHomeRun video gateway architecture. Our July 9, 2026, FCC Ex Parte filing indicates that the remaining limitation is confined to DRM encrypted channels. That limitation does not affect ATSC 1.0 channels or ATSC 3.0 channels that are not DRM encrypted,” said Kelsey. “No deployable A3SA-approved approach presently enables DRM encrypted channels to be made available to popular player devices with the same Internet-outage compatibility as unencrypted broadcast channels.”

The latest HDHomeRun app updates are available for:

Roku devices and Roku-based TVs

Android TV devices and Android based TVs

Fire TV devices and Fire TV based TVs

Apple TV devices

Google TV devices

XBox consoles

Apple iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Mac and Windows computers

ATSC 1.0 channels and ATSC 3.0 channels that are delivered via broadcast can be viewed in the event of an internet outage.

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The company’s ex parte filing is available online .