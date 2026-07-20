FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for August Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced a tentative agenda for the August Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.

While the vote on replacing TV station ownership rules will certainly have the biggest impact on broadcasters, the agency will also be considering opening up more than 200 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum and other items.

The FCC described the items as follows:

Opening Up More Than 200 Megahertz of Unlicensed Spectrum for D2D Offerings . The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would explore new avenues to allow innovative unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. The item would propose and seek comment on use of certain frequencies available under part 15 of the Commission's rules for communications between Earth and space, including direct-to-device (D2D) services. The NPRM would also propose to clarify that use of part 15 unlicensed devices is permitted within FCC-authorized spacecraft, and seek comment on other scenarios where part 15 unlicensed devices may safely operate in space. (ET Docket No. 26-169)

. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would explore new avenues to allow innovative unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. The item would propose and seek comment on use of certain frequencies available under part 15 of the Commission's rules for communications between Earth and space, including direct-to-device (D2D) services. The NPRM would also propose to clarify that use of part 15 unlicensed devices is permitted within FCC-authorized spacecraft, and seek comment on other scenarios where part 15 unlicensed devices may safely operate in space. (ET Docket No. 26-169) Maximizing Efficiencies in Universal Service Administration . The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose to strengthen the Commission’s management and administration of the Universal Service Fund (USF) by reforming and improving USF administration processes, the structure of USF administration, operating costs associated with USF administration, and the impact of USAC’s Board of Directors on USF administration. (WC Docket No. 26-173)

. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose to strengthen the Commission’s management and administration of the Universal Service Fund (USF) by reforming and improving USF administration processes, the structure of USF administration, operating costs associated with USF administration, and the impact of USAC’s Board of Directors on USF administration. (WC Docket No. 26-173) Replacing the National Television Multiple Ownership Rule . The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would remove artificial barriers to broadcast television’s ability to attract capital and generate revenue, thus enabling broadcast television owners to better fulfill their public interest obligations, including through increased investment in local programming. The Report and Order also enables broadcast television station owners to expand their audience reach, gaining important leverage against national television networks. (MB Docket No. 17-318)

. The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would remove artificial barriers to broadcast television’s ability to attract capital and generate revenue, thus enabling broadcast television owners to better fulfill their public interest obligations, including through increased investment in local programming. The Report and Order also enables broadcast television station owners to expand their audience reach, gaining important leverage against national television networks. (MB Docket No. 17-318) Promoting Telehealth in Rural America. The Commission will consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on several improvements to the Rural Health Care Program intended to reduce administrative burdens on program participants and better administer limited program funding given increased program participation and service costs. The accompanying Order would permit the use of previously approved rural rates for funding year 2027 that would otherwise require approval of a cost-based justification. (WC Docket No. 17-310)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live .

Documents relating to each item on the agenda are available here.

The FCC publicly releases the draft text of each item expected to be considered at the next Open Commission Meeting. One-page cover sheets are included in the public drafts to help summarize each item. All these materials will be available on the FCC’s Open Meeting page: www.fcc.gov/openmeeting .