Tyler Perry Studios, Synapse Unveil Plans to Launch New Virtual Production Facility

ATLANTA—Tyler Perry Studios has announced a multi-year agreement with Synapse Virtual Production to develop and operate a next-generation virtual production facility on its Atlanta studio grounds.

Located on the historic 365-acre Tyler Perry Studios campus in Atlanta, which already includes premier sound stages, expansive backlots, standing sets, and production support facilities, the new virtual production-enabled soundstage will provide filmmakers, television producers, and content creators access to state-of-the-art LED volume technology, real-time digital environments, and advanced production workflows that expand creative flexibility, streamline production, and reduce costs while keeping crews at the center of the process.

As with all other facilities at Tyler Perry Studios, the Synapse soundstage will be available for third-party usage.

By combining modern technology with Tyler Perry Studios’ existing production infrastructure, the studio aims to provide a complete, end-to-end production offering.

The new soundstage is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

The facility will combine LED volume, advanced camera tracking, and real-time 3D engines such as Unreal Engine with a production-ready operating model designed for real-world schedules and sets. Synapse also utilizes AI-supported tools for look development, asset iteration, and environment capture, helping productions move faster while maintaining creative quality and human oversight. This approach is focused on production-ready execution, consistent on-camera results, and a workflow designed for real sets and real schedules, the two companies reported.

Already operating flagship LED volume stages in Los Angeles, with a New York facility set to open next, Synapse offers end-to-end virtual production services spanning concept development, virtual art direction, real-time processes, on-set stage operations, and post-production integration.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The facility will support productions of all sizes, from feature films and television series to commercials, music videos, livestreams, immersive experiences, and emerging digital media projects.

Synapse’s services and technology ecosystem have been utilized in groundbreaking film and television projects for all the major studios and streamers. Recently, Synapse was a key production service partner for Artist Equity on “The Rip” and “The Accountant 2.” The company has received Clios, London International, and other prestigious awards for their work in advertising.

“I’m paying close attention to what these tools can do, and I’m also thinking about the people who make this industry work,” said Tyler Perry. “This collaboration is about moving forward in a way that keeps crews working and traditional production jobs intact while also allowing creatives new ways to build worlds and tell stories for the big and small screens.”

"Our mission at Synapse is to bridge the gap between imagination and innovation," said Justin Diener, CEO of Synapse. "Partnering with Tyler Perry Studios represents a defining moment for both companies and for the future of content creation. Together, we are building an environment where filmmakers, artists, and creators can harness real-time tools to tell bigger stories, create more immersive experiences, and push the boundaries of what's possible on screen. We are honored to help bring this vision to life alongside Tyler Perry and his incredible team."