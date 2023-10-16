Samba TV, Affinity Solutions Collaborate To Give Advertisers Full View of Consumer Journey

NEW YORK—Samba TV has partnered with Affinity Solutions to offer brands and advertisers cross-platform measurement of return on ad spend (ROAS) and targeted solutions, the company said today.

The collaboration combines Samba TV’s viewership data with Affinity Solutions’ Purchase Media Metrics (PMMTM) data to bridge the gap between TV viewership and actual purchasing behavior, the company said.

The combination will give advertisers and media companies a comprehensive view of the consumer journey across TV, digital and commerce, it said.

The partnership will leverage Samba TV’s first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries to provide advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey, it said.

Affinity Solutions’ PMMTM data set is derived from comprehensive deterministic purchase data capturing over 140 million credit and debit cards. Combined with Samba TV’s viewership data the joint solution bridges the gap between TV viewership and actual buying habits, it said.

The partnership enables advertisers to target with precision, engaging with TV audiences exposed to specific ads or programs and validating buyers to maximize campaign ROAS, it said.

“Historically, advertisers had limited visibility into their ad investments' true value,” said Samba TV chief commercial officer Aden Zaman. “Combining Samba TV data with Affinity Solutions data is game-changing. By aligning media strategies with actual purchase and viewing behaviors, we're ensuring every ad dollar creates impact and drives measurable results.”

This exclusive integration leverages Samba TV’s Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology, giving advertisers access to real-time viewership data to aid brands and agencies with a seamless dataset to segment audiences by a unique combination of viewership and purchase behavior, the company said.

“The ever-evolving landscape of consumer behavior, compounded by the surge in cross-screen viewership, necessitates an evolution beyond traditional demographics," said Affinity Solutions chief business and marketing officer Damian Garbaccio. "Today’s advertisers need insight into comprehensive audience viewing patterns, spending tendencies and passions across diverse channels. By integrating what people watch with what they buy, Affinity and Samba are answering this call, redefining how advertisers connect and captivate audiences, guaranteeing unmatched returns and reach."