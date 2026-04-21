Anchor Audio Launches Beacon 3

CARLSBAD, Calif.—Portable audio system maker, Anchor Audio, a leading manufacturer of portable sound systems, has launched the Beacon 3, the latest evolution in its trusted Beacon product line. Designed for powerful performance, portability, and ease of use, Beacon 3 delivers clear, reliable audio for a wide range of applications, from schools and sports to events and public safety.

Beacon 3 introduces enhanced sound quality, improved durability, and modern connectivity features that meet the demands of today’s users. With Bluetooth streaming capabilities, users can seamlessly play music or audio from any compatible device, making setup faster and more flexible than ever.

Beacon 3 features Anchor Audio’s collapsible, nested form factor, allowing the unit to break down and store within itself for a more compact footprint. The removable top section can be flipped and secured into the base, making transport and storage simple and efficient. This proven design ensures users get maximum portability without sacrificing the powerful sound performance the Beacon line is known for.

“Beacon 3 represents our continued commitment to innovation and user-focused design,” said Alex Jacobs, CEO at Anchor Audio. “We’ve taken everything customers love about the Beacon and elevated it, making it more versatile, more portable, and more powerful.”

Beacon 3 is available in two configurations, Basic and Pro, giving users the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their needs.

The Basic package offers a streamlined, plug-and-play experience with support for wired microphones and Bluetooth audio streaming, making it ideal for straightforward voice amplification and music playback.

The Pro package expands on this foundation with advanced wireless capabilities, supporting up to four wireless microphones. It also enables connection to other Anchor Audio Series 3 systems, including the Bigfoot 3 and Liberty 3, allowing users to scale their sound coverage for larger events and audiences.

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Key features of Beacon 3 include:

High-output, crystal-clear sound for large audiences

Bluetooth streaming for wireless audio playback

Collapsible, nested design for compact storage and portability

Durable construction for indoor and outdoor use

User-friendly setup for quick deployment

Beacon 3 integrates seamlessly with Anchor Audio’s Series 3 ecosystem, giving users the ability to expand and customize their sound systems as their needs grow.

The Beacon 3 is available through authorized Anchor Audio dealers.