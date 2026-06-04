GatesAir Opens New Brazil Office to Back DTV+ Rollout

POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil—GatesAir has opened GatesAir Brasil, a new office and operations center here in the state of Minas Gerais in the southeastern region of the country.

The facility establishes a presence for the company in Brazil for the first time in more than a decade and adds in-country assembly, service, repair and customer support capabilities for GatesAir television and radio transmission products. Now open, the facility will also support customer activities throughout the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region.

Located within Brazil’s “Electronics Valley” region between São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, the new operation strengthens GatesAir’s ability to serve Brazilian broadcasters with faster delivery, localized technical support and expedited repair services. The move also allows GatesAir to assemble products in Brazil, creating operational efficiencies that will make its solutions more accessible to broadcasters across the country.

“Brazil is a cornerstone market for GatesAir and an important part of our long-term growth strategy across Central and Latin America,” GatesAir CEO Barbara Spicek said. “This investment strengthens our regional presence while bringing us closer to customers at a critical point in the industry’s evolution. With DTV+ creating new opportunities for broadcasters, GatesAir is uniquely positioned to support this transition through both innovation and experience.”

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for Brazil’s broadcast industry as it advances plans for DTV+, its enhanced implementation of the ATSC 3.0 standard. GatesAir is now shipping Maxiva transmitters for Brazil’s new 300-MHz broadcast spectrum allocation, leveraging GatesAir’s experience and expertise in ATSC 3.0 systems development. The country’s DTV+ transition is expected to drive substantial infrastructure investment over the coming years as broadcasters prepare to deploy advanced services and applications.

“Opening our new Brazil operation represents a significant strategic investment in one of the world’s most important broadcast markets,” said Antonio Satta, country manager for Brazil at GatesAir. “By establishing local assembly, service and repair capabilities, we can deliver meaningful economic advantages to broadcasters while providing the responsiveness and proximity they expect from a trusted technology partner. We are positioning ourselves alongside our customers as they prepare for the DTV+ transition, and our local presence ensures broadcasters have direct access to the expertise, products and support they need throughout this transformation.”

The facility will include dedicated service and repair resources to accelerate maintenance activities and spare parts availability. GatesAir customers will benefit from localized technical support, installation assistance, commissioning services and direct access to GatesAir engineering expertise.

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As part of the expansion, GatesAir will also establish a regional AirWatch365 monitoring hub within the facility. Introduced globally at the 2026 NAB Show in April, AirWatch365 provides broadcasters with continuous monitoring, analytics and operational visibility across transmission infrastructure. The local monitoring capability will further enhance service responsiveness and system oversight for the company’s Brazilian customers.