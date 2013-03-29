ESE reveals timecode reader/inserter at 2013 NAB show

This year, ESE will have its HD-488/SD time code reader/inserter on display at the NAB show. The time-control device reads and generates HD or SD/SDI video, Linear Time Code (LTC), Digital Vertical Interval Time Code (D-VITC) and RP-188 time code. When it’s in SD mode, the unit will accept 4:2:2 (525- and 625-line) digital video signals.

The device’s Inserter mode provides the ability to superimpose the time and/or user bits onto video with alphanumeric characters — as many as 30 characters of text may also be superimposed onto the video. by the HD-488 in Inserter mode.

The device allows users to select the information to be displayed (time and user bits or text) on up to three different windows. The three windows are independent of each other and may be blanked.

For more information, see ESE at NAB booth C6043.