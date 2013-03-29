FOR-A unveils two new video switchers

FOR-A introduced the HVS-XT100 and HVS-XT110 HD/SD portable video switchers at the NAB convention this year. The latest in the company’s popular line of HVS Series switchers, the HVS-XT100 comes with a separate main unit and control panel, while the HVS-XT110 features a compact design.

The HVS-XT100 and HVS-XT110 units include and expand upon the HVS-300’s wide range of functions, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronization, multiviewer capability, re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, DVE and keyer with chroma key. Two freely assignable keyers and DSKs channels also come standard, allowing operators to use AUX to expand the range of production when displaying video on a monitor other than the main system.

The switchers have a built-in Web server that allows users to adjust settings from a PC or a tablet terminal. The switcher’s event memory function enables storage of up to 100 events and allows users to customize their control panel.

For more information, see FOR-A at NAB Booth C5116.