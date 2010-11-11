Class on Demand Kicks Off Brand New "Legends" Series With Internationally Renowned Digital Media Consultant Larry Jordan

Streamed via the new Class on Demand Learning Platform, the new training program radiates exciting training, tips, techniques and more from some of the most talented minds in digital media and post-production

Hoffman Estates, IL --Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, today unveiled the brand new “Class on Demand Legends Series” training initiative. An expansion of the current Class on Demand training lineup, “Class on Demand Legends Series” provides an exclusive “inside look” at the inner workings of influential industry experts and figureheads.

Powered by the Class on Demand Learning Platform’s secure streaming video server, “Class on Demand Legends Series” offers both beginners and seasoned professionals a chance to attend the most acclaimed short-format training seminars from the convenience of their homes or office computers. The seminars, webinars, and workshops encompass everything from analyses of industry trends, to exciting tips, tricks, and workflow solutions delivered directly from the experts themselves. “The ‘Legends Series’ is all about getting a front row seat to a session featuring your favorite industry all-star. Our ‘Legends Series’ will provide users with information they would never find in a conventional training course,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand.

Class on Demand has called on internationally renowned consultant and Apple®-Certified digital media trainer, Larry Jordan, to kick-off the series. An industry legend in various respects, Jordan boasts an impressive 30-plus years of experience as a television producer, director, and editor with both national broadcast and corporate credits. Currently, Jordan hosts, produces, and records 1-hour weekly webinars live via http://www.larryjordan.biz. Beginning in November, Jordan’s webinars - which encompass a variety of subjects, from business marketing and client management, to software and hardware tools – will be the first “Class on Demand Legends Series” feature.

“I’ve never really thought of myself as a ‘legend,’” says Jordan. “I’m just someone who enjoys showing people how to get their work done faster and better and have fun doing it. I’m delighted that so many people have responded so favorably to my style of teaching.” Jordan adds, “This new ‘Legends Series’ from Class on Demand is designed for people who need to learn a subject quickly - yet in depth. We pack a lot of solid training in a very short period of time. We’re excited to be working with Class on Demand because their new online delivery system allows us to reach a greater number of viewers with our high-quality, convenient, and informative training on a variety of subject matters.”

Holtz adds, “Who better to kick off the series than Larry Jordan? Known very well in the digital media and post-production industry, Jordan’s impressive resume speaks for itself; an author of hundreds of hours of online training and five books, his knowledge and wit makes material resonate. We look forward to launching the ‘Legends Series’ this month and are certain that our customers will benefit from his intellect and humor.”

Pricing and Availability of “Class on Demand Legends Series” featuring Larry Jordan

The initial launch of the Legends series includes ten titles. These titles – ranging from “Grow Your Business,” to “Video Compression for the Web and DVD,” to “Working Tapeless and DSLR Media” — are among the most popular titles that Jordan has produced. Every title will be stored and available to purchase and stream instantly through the Class on Demand Learning Platform and new titles will be released every week.

Each “Class on Demand Legends Series” webinar featuring Larry Jordan will be priced at $34.99 USD. For more information about the “Legends Series,” including a full list of available webinars, please visit http://www.classondemand.com/legends/.

About Larry Jordan

Larry Jordan is an internationally renowned consultant and Apple-Certified trainer in digital media with over 30-years experience as a television producer, director and editor with national broadcast and corporate credits. His informative and entertaining teaching style provides video editors around the world with unique techniques, methods and resources to increase productivity and enhance their skills. Based in Los Angeles, he's a member of both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

Jordan writes and edits the free monthly Larry Jordan Final Cut Studio Newsletter, which provides essential information to the interested user of Final Cut®. He is the author of hundreds of hours of online training and five books on Final Cut Studio, published by Peachpit Press and Focal Press®. Jordan is also executive producer and host of the weekly interactive internet radio show and podcast, “Digital Production BuZZ,” providing everything you need to know about digital media, production, post-production and distribution, now and in your digital future (http://www.digitalproductionbuZZ.com).

For more information about Larry Jordan, please visit http://www.larryjordan.biz.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders

Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com