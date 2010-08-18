GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN JERRY ANTONELLI AS ACCOUNT MANAGER, SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA

— Former Territory Sales Manager for Digidesign in Southern California will address the needs of the recording and post production community, thereby expanding GC Pro’s presence in those market sectors —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, August 16, 2010 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has appointed industry veteran Jerry Antonelli as a GC Pro Account Manager, based in the company’s Sherman Oaks location. In his new position, Antonelli will draw on his three decades of experience in the professional audio market to help GC Pro expand its presence in the studio/recording and post production market sectors. The announcement was made by GC Pro Director, Rick Plushner and further underscores GC Pro’s ongoing commitment to the continuing growth of GC Pro as a turnkey supplier for professional end users.

Jerry Antonelli has over 30 years of experience using and selling professional audio equipment, and he most recently held the position of Territory Sales Manager for Digidesign/Avid in Southern California, where he was responsible for all sales including recording and post production studios, individual personal studios and high-profile artists recording on Pro Tools. Antonelli has a rich background in all aspects of recording and production and is particularly knowledgeable on hard-disk recording. Additionally, Antonelli began his professional career working in Boston at E.U. Wurlitzer, where he became familiar with all aspects of recording and M.I. products.

“The knowledge and industry relationships Jerry gained while working for Digidesign, coupled with his successful management of many noteworthy product launches, will significantly help our customers when it comes to designing, planning and purchasing the right equipment for their individual needs. We’re extremely proud to have Jerry as part of the GC Pro team,” states Rick Plushner.

“Jerry Antonelli has an outstanding reputation and a very unique skill set,” states Derek Snyder, GC Pro Western Regional Manager. “He’s perfectly suited for his new position with GC Pro.”

“I have watched GC Pro expand over the years and grow their business in various market sectors of the industry,” stated Antonelli, “GC Pro has an established reputation in the post production and high-end recording studio markets as a full-service organization with an extremely knowledgeable sales and support staff that truly addresses the needs of their customers, and I felt the time was right for me to come on board. I look forward to helping them grow and address the hard disk recording needs of the community”.