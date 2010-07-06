MULTIDYNE'S LiGHTBoX FIBER OPTIC FIELD TRANSPORT SYSTEM TAKES YONKERS RACEWAY HD VIDEO TO THE FINISH LINE

YONKERS, N.Y., July 6, 2010 - From the second the horses storm out of the gate to the moment the lead contender gallops into the home turn, MultiDyne's LiGHTBoX field fiber transport system delivers the thrill of the Yonkers Raceway to viewers, from a variety of vantage points. MultiDyne, a premier provider of fiber optic, video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, has delivered two units of its award-winning LiGHTBoX to Yonkers Raceway, which employs the systems to transport video from cameras located in strategic spots on the racetrack and the entire complex.

"The MultiDyne LiGHTBoX gives us a lot of flexibility, providing connectivity over one multiple strand of fiber cable," says Michael Rooney, director of Media Convergence, Empire City Casino/Yonkers Raceway. "We can go places we never thought we could, and whether it's in the casino, 'Winner's Circle' or down in the paddock, if there's fiber there, our cameras can be there as well. Also, it was easy to integrate our older analog cameras onto the LiGHTBoX, along with our SD and HD cameras, which gives us more camera shots and flexibility."

Rooney adds, "I will continue to use the LiGHTBoX for other organizations I work with such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the Palm Beach Kennel Club and Poker Room in Florida."

Yonkers Raceway employs two MultiDyne LiGHTBoX units to transport signals from HD, SD and analog cameras, moving throughout the facility, including the paddock, where the horses are presented and showcased before the race, all the action on the track, and finally the Winner's Circle to capture the jockey and his winning horse. Thanks to the flexibility and portability of the LiGHTBoX, the raceway can place cameras at a variety of angles, giving viewers a bird's eye view of the track action. The facility also uses the LiGHTBoX to operate its intercoms, allowing camera operators to communicate with one another as well as the control room.

A battery powered, bi-directional HD and analog video field fiber transport system designed for field and harsh environment applications, the LiGHTBoX is the ideal, portable solution to transport video, audio, intercom and control signals over long distances, making it perfect for a high-octane sport such as horse racing.

Frank Jachetta, Managing Director, MultiDyne, states, "Horse racing is an exhilarating, heart-pounding type of sport, which can be hard to translate to TV viewers not actually at the track. The LiGHTBoX gives Yonkers Raceway incredible flexibility when it comes to where cameras can be placed, not to mention the ability to stand up to dust and grit kicked up by the horses. We're thrilled that our LiGHTBoX helps the Yonkers Raceway events truly come alive for viewers."

