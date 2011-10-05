Korean Broadcasting Systems (KBS) Selects LYNX Technik Interface Solutions to Help Meet Demand for HD Content in Korea

Korean Broadcasting Systems (KBS) selected LYNX Technik modular solutions to boost its coverage of the 2011 IAAF World Championship in Daegu, Korea. Broadcast Solutions managed the project as systems integrator and general contractor alongside its local partner, Dong Yang Digital Co., Ltd in Seoul, Korea.

To meet the growing demand for HD entertainment and sports programming, Broadcast solutions was brought on board to aid KBS with the design and development of the new 16-camera high definition OB van. The project was completed over an eight month period. The new truck has been partitioned into four production rooms – video, audio, camera control / shading room, and equipment and was delivered to KBS on June 30th 2011. Its inaugural production was for the 2011 IAAF World Championship.

The World Championship in Athletics is a bi-annual event organized by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF). This year it was held from August 27 – September 4, 2011 and Korean Broadcasting Systems (KBS) served as the events host broadcaster.

In order to meet the challenges posed by this broadcast event, KBS along with Broadcast Solutions selected a number of broadcast technologies, and among them was a range of the LYNX Technik Series 5000, card-and-rack-based glue products. A full complement of LYNX Technik Series 5000 interface and signal processing solutions, in seventeen 2RU frames were installed in the OB Van and include; 3G / HD-SDI , frame synchronizers, up/cross/down-converters, distribution amplifiers, as well as control and monitoring. KBS installed over 140 modules and a sample list of LYNX Technik products include:

- 6 x Multi-format Image Engine FLEXCARDs with optional up/cross/down conversion – Model: PIE 5610

- 3 x Dual HD/SD Frame Synchronizers with optional of second input and down conversion – Model: PVD 5660

- 2 x HD/SD Monitoring Down Converters – Model: CDX 5624

- 10 x HD/SD Frame Synchronizers with optional second inputs – Model: PVD 5812

- 17 x dual HD/SD Distribution Amplifiers – Model: DVD 5820 and DVD 5810

- 3 x dual CVBS to SDI Decoders / Converters and Frame Synchronizers - Model CAD 5122

- 22 x Analog HD/SD Distribution Amplifiers – Model: DVA 5710 and DVA 5720

- 6 x SDI to Analog Video Converters with Line Sync – Model: CDA 5011

- 6 x Multi-format Audio De-Embedders – Model: PDM 5288

- 21 x Dual Digital Audio Distribution Amplifiers – Model: DAD 5220

- 14 x Dual Analog Audio Distribution Amplifiers – Model: DAA 5320

- 4 x Dual Analog Audio to AES Converters – Model: CAD 5320

- 2 x Dual AES to Analog Audio Converters – Model: CDA 5220

- 2 x Dual WordClock AES Distribution Amplifiers – Model: DAD 5220

The LYNX Technik modular solutions interface seamlessly with the rest of the van’s video infrastructure that includes Sony cameras (HDC-1000/HDC-1500/HDC-3300), a Sony video mixer (MVS 8000x – main mixer, and MFS 6000 - backup mixer), a Snell Cygnus 288x480 video routing switcher, monitoring from TV Logic, and a VSM control system that manages communications between the router, mixers, and LYNX Technik interface equipment. The audio production room includes a Studer Vista 9 audio mixer with integrated router, a Riedel Artist 128x128 intercom, and audio monitoring from Genelec. The audio room is equipped for 5.1 monitoring.

LYNX Technik interfaces were chosen over competitive solutions due in part to their 3G product selection and availability, highly flexible and turnkey features and overall reliability. Additionally, the technical team at Broadcast Solutions has worked on a number of broadcast projects with the LYNX Technik team, which have always produced excellent results.

In addition to the 2011 IAAF World Championship, Korean Broadcasting Systems (KBS) will use their new HD OB Van to produce future events throughout Korea including; sporting events, live concerts and shows, and more.