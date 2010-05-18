NewTek Congratulates Diggnation and Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show on Winning Streamy Awards

SAN ANTONIO – May 18, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, congratulates Diggnation and Kevin Pollak's Chat Show for winning 2010 Streamy Awards for "Best Hosted Web Series" and "Best Live Production in a Web Series," respectively. Both shows, which are produced and live streamed with NewTek TriCaster portable live production system, were recognized at the 2nd Annual Streamy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, on April 11.

"From the very beginning, the technology provided by NewTek TriCaster made it possible for us to do the type of broadcast level production that we had envisioned, which necessitated live, on-the-fly, cutting between multiple cameras," said Kevin Pollak. "I am eternally grateful to NewTek, which has continued to be extremely supportive of myself, my crew, and countless other creators of original content for the Web."

"One of the secrets of Diggnation, is the tremendous live shows we do that really bring our audience together," said Jim Louderback, chief executive officer, Revision3. "And since we started producing the live shows with TriCaster, the quality of those events has increased dramatically."

The Streamy Awards, selected by the International Academy of Web Television, are awarded annually to honor excellence in original Web television programming. This event, and its live online broadcast, brings together top talent, decision-makers and influential figures who are shaping the online entertainment industry.

"NewTek TriCaster is really helping to blur the line between TV and the Web. Its multi-camera capabilities helped us to be one of the more professional looking Web series out there, which helped us win the Streamy for best live production," said Michael Rotman, director, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show. "TriCaster makes it possible to do a television-quality production on a Web series budget."

"Both Diggnation and Kevin Pollak's Chat Show exhibit the level of quality and style online programs can achieve," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "As a leading technology catalyst in the live online video revolution, NewTek will continue to play a major role in the production and delivery of this type of dynamic Web programming."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

NewTek also congratulates TriCaster users, Fantasy Football Live! and TWiT.tv, which were also nominated for Streamy awards in the “Best Live Production in a Web Series” category. Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show received additional nominations in the "Best Hosted Web Series" and "Best Web Series Host" categories.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Diggnation, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe," and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText and 3D Arsenal are trademarks of NewTek.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.