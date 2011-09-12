TSL Professional Products Group – Providing solutions for real world problems at IBC
Martin Dyster – Business Development Manager Audio, who will demonstrate the features of the TSL Professional Products Groups latest product, the world’s first touch screen audio monitor the AVM T-Mix.
Chris Exelby, Director TSL, will give a live demonstration of the PsiMon Power Management hardware and software products as utilized in the Sky News Arabia project which is being integrated in the UK by the Systems Integration team of TSL.
