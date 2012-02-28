Manhattan Edit Workshop Brings Professional Post-Production Training to the NAB 2012 Show Floor for Free

The MEWShop Edit House based in South Lower Level Hall offers attendees FREE hands-on training in the latest video and film solutions from Adobe, Apple, Avid and more; Pre-registration now open

New York, New York – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWshop) is pleased to announce their participation in the NAB 2012 exhibition held in Las Vegas, NV from April 16 – 19 (booth SL12805). Bringing their cutting-edge video and film training to the world’s largest broadcast event, everyone from professional editors to aspiring filmmakers and editing enthusiasts can learn from industry experts the inner workings of the latest post-production technology, including Adobe® Creative Suite®, Apple® Final Cut Pro® X, Avid® Media Composer, and Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve applications for free. “The MEWshop Edit House at NAB is an extension of our training center which offers professional, certified training nationally on leading post-production technology,” said Josh Apter, founder and president, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “However, we are offering more than just training at NAB 2012. We are offering editors, videographers and filmmakers a destination to come together, hear from their peers…unwind and network right in the midst of the action on the show floor. The MEWshop Edit House will feature special presentations from creative notables, offer tons of cool prize giveaways, and host a pretty awesome happy hour.”

The MEWshop NAB Edit House presentation lineup includes guest speakers like Radical Media’s Evan Schechtman, who will discuss the company’s wildly successful Sting ‘appumentary’ project.

The MEWshop Edit House hands-on workshops cover a wide range of workflows including multi-camera productions, DSLR shoots, Stereoscopic 3D, color grading and visual effects creation. The workshops are taught using the latest versions of the following creative applications and technologies:

• Adobe Premiere Pro® and After Effects®

• Apple Final Cut Pro

• Avid Media Composer

• Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve

Interested attendees who pre-register workflow and application preference at http://www.mewshop.com/contact/rsvp/ will have the opportunity to advance register for MEWshop Edit House workshop classes when they are posted. “Offering attendees a chance to pre-register will help us strike the right balance of workshop offerings and better meet the needs of the attendees. It will also get them a special discount price on Manhattan Edit Workshop in-house or on-site training,” said Apter.

Attendees can also use the MEWShop NAB Edit House VIP pass code to register for show floor passes. A savings of $150.00, attendees can register through March 30, 2012 at http://registration3.experient-inc.com/showNAB121/Default.aspx?App=EO; VIP code LV3539.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools®, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke® and ASSIMILATE SCRATCH training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

