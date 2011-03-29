Wohler Euro Van Takes the Road

New Euro Van Provides Rolling Showcases of the Latest Audio, Video, Data Monitoring, and Captioning Products for Signal Management and Confidence Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 28, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the launch of a European version of Wohler Mobile, a showcase-on-wheels for the company's state-of-the-art audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning solutions. The European launch is a stretch, high-roof van showcasing how Wohler products can provide key functionality for networks and outside broadcast (OB) workflows in even the most space-constrained situations.

"We've enjoyed great success using the U.S. Wohler Mobile to demonstrate Wohler solutions in real-world workflows for production, acquisition, live broadcast, distribution, and transmission," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Wohler. "With our rapid growth and expansion into the European marketplace, now is the perfect time to introduce the Wohler Euro Van to show dealers and customers in that region how Wohler gear provides excellent performance in compact, cost-effective designs."

Wohler's Euro Van provides the ultimate platform for channel partners and customers to experience products first-hand in a mobile broadcast setting and is now available for scheduling of tours throughout Europe and the U.K. The van's array of products include intuitive touch-screen systems that simplify video monitoring and routing, versatile audio and video confidence monitors, and a variety of new products addressing the need for regulatory compliance with new standards for loudness mitigation as well as captioning and subtitling.

Among the Dolby(R)-capable systems in the mobile unit is the award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of Wohler's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering, audio mixing and routing, SDI/AES/analog audio, and instantaneous Dolby bit stream analysis, called Dolby Zoom, make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available.

One of the newest Wohler products on display in the Wohler Euro Van is the Presto Multiview Source Selector, a compact 1-RU system ideal for hectic multiprogram environments. Presto boasts 16 OLED screens, themselves serving as switching buttons that display any variety of SDI streams. To switch channels to an output for routing or monitoring on a larger device, operators simply press the button displaying the appropriate stream. With its unmatched number of displays, ease of use, and format flexibility, Presto helps broadcasters make sense of the numerous video streams moving around facilities and, in turn, eases the migration to server-based playout and centralized operations.

Also featured in the Euro Van is the new Pandora Loudness Analyzer, a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain to provide simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters address the demands of government loudness mitigation regulations, Pandora provides up to eight channels of clear, accurate metering and logging for SDI embedded audio or AES inputs.

The Wohler Euro Van is now available for appearances throughout Europe. Dealers, partners, distributors, systems integrators, and customer sites may book a Wohler product demonstration visit by calling Jonathan Chassaigne, Wohler's tour planner, at +33 624 947 526 or by emailing him at jchassaigne@wohler.com or saleseurope@wohler.com.

