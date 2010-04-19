NewTek TriCaster Chosen to Produce and Live Stream "The State of Now" from the 140 Characters Conference

SAN ANTONIO – April 19, 2010 – NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that NewTek TriCaster portable live production system will be used to produce and live stream the 140 Characters Conference - #140Conf, allowing millions of people worldwide to gain access to the conference events. The 140 Characters Conference: New York City, will take place April 20-21, 2010, at the 92nd Street Y. Using NewTek TriCaster, event organizers will be able to deliver a network-style production of 10 minute presentations and 20 minute panel discussions, which may be viewed at http://www.ustream.tv/nyc140conf. The viewing schedule is available at http://nyc2010.140conf.com/schedule.

"The 140 Characters Conference is all about the real-time Internet and the effect it will have on business in 2010 and beyond," said Jeff Pulver, founder, 140 Characters Conference. "We’re excited to have NewTek and its remarkable TriCaster to live stream the event. NewTek itself has made a great impact on the immediacy of the Internet, allowing producers the ease of live streaming productions with its studio in a box."

According to Pulver, attendees at #140confNYC will be taking a hard look at something he calls "The State of NOW," and the continued effects the worldwide adoption of social communication platforms, such as Twitter are having on a number of industries including: celebrity, media, advertising, politics, education, music, television, comedy, real estate, public policy and more.

"We are honored to be the live production and streaming tool for the 140 Characters Conference: New York City," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "TriCaster will add high-end, network-quality production value to the webcast, ensuring that viewers will feel like they are at the conference."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the 140 Characters Conference: New York City, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

The TriCaster product line includes TriCaster, TriCaster PRO, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST, which are trademarks of NewTek.

3PLAY, DataLink, TriCaster VM, TimeWarp, LiveControl, SpeedEDIT, VT[5], iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, 3D Arsenal and LightWave Rendition are trademarks of NewTek.

LightWave and LightWave 3D are registered trademarks of NewTek.

All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.