SMPTE to Host Next Gen TV Summit Jan. 16

ARLINGTON, Va.—2020 is the year that ATSC 3.0, aka Next Gen TV, will make its way to consumers. SMPTE plans to offer a preview of many of things that will come with ATSC 3.0’s rollout with its Next Gen TV Summit on Jan. 16.

SMPTE’s Washington, D.C., section will host the all-day conference with SBE and AES. The summit will cover how ATSC 3.0 will transform the consumer experience and create new opportunities, as well as how simultaneously emerging 5G broadcast technologies will impact the media industry.

Presentations will be given from Madeleine Noland, ATSC president; Thomas Janner of Rohde & Schwarz; Jeff Andrew from Osborn Engineering; Perry Priestley of Elenos Group; John McCoskey, SpectraRep; Triveni’s Mark Corl; Rick Ducey from BIA; and NAB’s Skip Pizzi, as well as others.

Registration is required for the event. SMPTE, SBE and AES members can register for $50; non-members can register for $100.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at WETA TV, 2775 S. Quincy St., Arlington, Va.

For more information, or to register for the summit, visit SMPTE’s website.

