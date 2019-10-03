Zixi to Discuss Emmy-winning IP Transport Solutions

Fresh on the heels of winning TVBEurope’s “Best of Show” and CSI Magazine’s “Best Network Delivery Technology” awards at IBC 2019, Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP networks, will continue to demonstrate its leadership in IP transport solutions by participating in Sports Video Group’s TranSPORT event and NAB Show New York during the week of October 14.

At Sports Video Group’s annual TranSPORT conference on Tuesday, October 15, Zixi’s VP of Business Development, Eric Bolten, will be featured on a panel from 3:25 – 4 PM. The panel, “Public vs. Private: The State of IP Contribution and Internet-Based Production”, will cover how the growing popularity of using IP networks for contribution and flexible production capabilities it provides are leading media organizations to adapt IP as the new normal for broadcasting supply chains. The panel will feature representatives from Harvard University, LTN Global, Teradek and Media Links.

At NAB Show New York, Zixi will be conducting two presentations in the Connected Media IP Theater:

· The Zixi Enabled Network: Global Live Streaming at Scale Over IP - On Wednesday, October 16, from 4:30 – 5:15 PM, Zixi’s Eric Bolten, will give a presentation on the advantages and complexities of IP transport, including topics such as the unique interoperability of the Zixi Enabled Network, using Zixi's proven protocol and control plane ZEN Master to distribute and manage live linear streams at scale, how to master the industry challenges of security, low latency, the difficulties of live transcoding, and Zixi's unique ability to provide hitless failover and bonding across different IP networks.

Eric Bolten, VP of Business Development, Zixi

· Low-Latency Live Event Contribution Over IP Networks – On Thursday, October 17, from 12:30 – 1 PM, Zixi’s Head of Product, Tim Baldwin, will give a presentation on how Zixi’s cloud-based and on-premise software platform enables global media organizations to deliver and manage live, broadcast-quality HD and UHD video over IP. This case study will give an overview of Zixi use cases as they relate to live sports contribution and distribution, including a recent case study example of how Zixi was used to nationally live stream a USTA-affiliated tennis tournament to The Tennis Channel’s digital and linear properties.

Tim Baldwin, Head of Products, Zixi

