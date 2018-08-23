ZHIYUN To Showcase Gimbals as Reviewed by YouTube Star at IBC2018

Shenzhen, China – 23 August, 2018 – ZHIYUN, the pioneering stabilizer manufacturer, is highlighting the impressive features of the CRANE 2 gimbal at IBC2018, September 14-18 on stand 8.B08. Whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a vlogger on YouTube, a music promo or fashion director of photography, you're recording family events or even time-lapse, with CRANE 2 you'll be able to easily capture everything exactly how you imagined.

Designed for DSLRs weighing up to 3.2kg (7.05lbs), the CRANE 2 is the world’s first three-axis camera stabilizer with follow focus control. It integrates 32-bit × 3 high-speed MCU parallel control technology to realize film-grade smoothness and unrivalled stable performance. CRANE Plus supports camera payloads of 2.5kg and features a POV mode that allows for additional camera movement by providing up to 45 degrees of synchronous motion on the roll axis.

“The Zhiyun Crane 2 is one of the best gimbals I've ever used,” enthuses multimedia specialist Lee Zavitz, Zed Pro Media. “Especially if you have a heavier camera like the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and bigger Sigma lenses."

All videographers appreciate kit which is light, portable and unobtrusive. Emily Lowrey, a freelance videographer based in UK, says of the CRANE Plus, “It enables me to get great smooth footage without disturbing my subjects. It is also light enough for me to carry for a full day's work. The battery life is amazing. I can switch quickly from the gimbal to my tripod. I can even set it down on the provided mini tripod when there is a break in filming.”

Emily likes to take 60 and 120 frame a second footage for which stability is essential. “The Crane Plus excels because I can hold a heavier camera (up to 2.5kg/5.5lbs) without the gimbal being any larger. Another great feature is that you can capture motion time lapses so easily with this setup.”

The CRANE also provides various customizable scenes with saved parameters settings, like rotation rate and smoothness on three axes. It further comes with a camera control cable for synchronous operation on both your camera and stabilizer, such as zooming. Combined with a dedicated phone App, you can also realize various advanced shootings, like motion time-lapse and panoramas, all at your fingertips.

“We are really excited and proud that the YouTube filmmaking community is so excited about what we created with CRANE 2 and Plus,” says Leo Wang, Vice President, ZHIYUN. “We designed these products with trademark motor strength, excellent precision control and high-efficiency performance.”

He adds, “What’s also clear is that one of the big advantages of the CRANE stabilizer is its ability to handle a massive weight capacity with ease. Whether you're using mirrorless cameras with kit lenses or your using professional grade DSLRs with heavier lenses, this means video content creators can now handle a significantly wider range of camera and lens combinations for even more fabulous work. I look forward to hearing about so much more uses of the CRANE 2 at IBC2018.”