Yamaha Unified Communications Presents UC Expertise and New Products at InfoComm 2018

Timely UC Topics in IMCCA Speaking Sessions Will be Explored, Latest Solutions Unveiled at Yamaha UC Booth

SUDBURY, Mass. — May 15, 2018 — Yamaha Unified Communications, a dedicated department combining the expertise of Yamaha and Revolabs, today announced it will demonstrate the latest solutions in the market-leading Yamaha UC portfolio at InfoComm 2018, June 6-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, at Yamaha UC’s booth N1227. In addition, they will lead a special InfoComm session on artificial intelligence (AI) and be part of panel discussions within the IMCCA UCC program.

“The unified communications industry is very exciting right now,” said Mick Kamihara, chief executive officer, Yamaha Unified Communications. “InfoComm is a great opportunity for us to share what we’re seeing in the industry and how to capitalize on this emerging market. We’ll also launch our next initiative and new products in the Yamaha UC family that will enable success for users as they navigate this new landscape.”

The InfoComm 2018 sessions include:

AV and IT In the Age of PC Collaboration

Wednesday, June 6, 8 – 9:30 a.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

Many firms now use PCs as their primary videoconferencing codec. This panel session will discuss how both AV and IT skills and specialties are evolving in response. Yamaha UC’s Field Systems Engineer, Tim Mackie, will share stories about user experiences and discuss steps to take to make the merger of AV and IT successful and seamless.

State of the UCC Industry Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, June 6, 12 – 1 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Ballroom A

Phil Marechal, Yamaha UC’s VP of business development and product management, will be among a panel of industry experts and senior executives as they address the latest issues related to conferencing, collaboration, and unified communications. Attend the luncheon to learn, ask questions, and challenge the panelists.

The Reality of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise Communications Environment

Thursday, June 7, 1 – 2 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Ballroom E

Once thought to be only a staple of science fiction, artificial intelligence (AI) is now a legitimate tool being employed in global business. But how will AI affect the enterprise communications environment? Yamaha UC’s VP of North American Sales, Mike Fitch, and Marechal will discuss how AI and virtual reality will modify and simplify the collaboration experience with new tools, new applications, and new software.

The Huddle Room: How to Find the Right Technology Solutions

Thursday, June 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

Yamaha UC’s Director of Product Management Holger Stoltze will join this panel session, which will explore best practices for selecting huddle room technology from the myriad of choices. The panelists will lay out the benefits, risks, and applications of each approach.

UC Ecosystems and the Millennial Workflow

Thursday June 7, 3 – 4 p.m., Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 1

In recent years collaboration technologies have begun to move away from discrete tools and toward the support of seamless workflows. Applications such as Slack, Spark, and Teams not only require the users to understand the technology, but require a change to the way one works, supporting this workflow beyond the meeting. Yamaha UC’s Fitch will join this presentation and discuss what this will mean for organizations.

Visit Revolabs at InfoComm Booth N1227

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha’s renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha’s unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market with superior audio production. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. www.yamaha.com

About Revolabs

Revolabs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, one of the world’s most respected names in audio. Revolabs delivers better communication in the world of business with professional microphone systems and conference phones for telephony and unified communications. The company’s introduction of wireless microphones for conferencing revolutionized business communications by allowing unprecedented freedom in meetings. Revolabs’ ability to produce superior sound in large, complex spaces inspires a full portfolio of conferencing solutions that enable the most reliable and natural conversation in every meeting space. With a full range of choices — from installed to simple plug-and-play systems, wireless or wired solutions, and local or cloud-based management — Revolabs offers the most flexible and uniform set of solutions to accommodate the needs of the entire business. Together they are redefining the market for business audio solutions. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts. More information can be found at www.revolabs.com

