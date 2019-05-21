Yamaha Unified Communications Creates the Best Meeting Experience Anytime, Anywhere at InfoComm 2019

Visit Yamaha Unified Communications at InfoComm 2019, Booth 4961

SUDBURY, Mass. — May 21, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications has announced it will show the latest additions to its broad portfolio of UC solutions designed to deliver superior audio and provide an intuitive meeting experience in any space at InfoComm 2019. At booth 4961, Yamaha UC will demonstrate the new wireless extension mic for the CS-700 SIP Video Sound Bar, new solutions for medium sized conference spaces and open spaces, along with the award-winning YVC-200 and YVC-1000 conference phones, as well as the new YAI-1 XL Wireless Microphone Conference Ensemble.

"The meeting place has changed drastically, with more organizations installing huddle rooms and utilizing UC applications to host high-quality, spontaneous, and intuitive meetings. However, people are also meeting in boardrooms, medium-sized conference and collaboration spaces, and even out in the open. Environments that up until this point have either been largely ignored or didn't include the necessary components to host professional, consistent audio conferences," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "At this year's InfoComm, attendees will see our latest solutions that bring life and simplicity back into those environments."

At the show, the XW-CS-700 wireless extension microphone for the CS-700 SIP Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms will be on display. Unobtrusive and easy to integrate, the mic extends audio pickup beyond the CS-700's 12-foot radius while eliminating cords and cables that may not fit the aesthetics of today's modern huddle spaces. The new XW-CS-700 wireless mic uses a proprietary connection between the CS-700 connector and an HD Dual microphone receiver, which allows for a greater distance between the CS-700 unit and the microphone than the wired extension mic option. A second wireless extension microphone is also available for larger applications.

Finally, Yamaha is presenting the latest option available within its Wireless Microphone Conference Ensemble, the YAI-1 XL. These bundles are specifically engineered to provide boardrooms and large conference rooms utilizing UC applications with a professional USB audio solution that can be seamlessly and easily installed out of the box. The series features a preconfigured USB audio system that achieves optimum audio in and audio out to support today's UC platforms. Now organizations can select the YAI-1 with up to eight Executive Elite wireless microphones or the YAI-1 XL with up to 16 microphones. Both bundles include VXL 1-16 PoE speaker arrays (two for the YAI-1 and four for the YAI-1 XL), preconfigured digital signal processor(s), a PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling.

