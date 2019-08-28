Yamaha UC Expands Distribution Presence in North America With Almo Professional A/V

SUDBURY, Mass. — Aug. 27, 2019 — Yamaha has announced the addition of Almo Professional A/V, the nation's largest professional audio visual distributor, to its North American distribution partners. Almo is the first to be added since the transition to the Yamaha Unified Communications' brand last year and will expand access to the company's broad portfolio of UC, audio, and video solutions, as well as to enhanced customer service and support.

"There is an increasing demand for professional solutions that streamline collaboration and boost productivity — both of which are core tenants of Yamaha's technology. As we continue to increase our product offerings within the business communications space, and Almo now part of our family of distribution partners, we can further support this market," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales at Yamaha Unified Communications. "Almo brings a highly skilled sales team and technology expertise that is vital to serving this market."

Almo is currently distributing the full Yamaha line of conference phones, Video Sound Bars™, and microphone solutions.

"Yamaha UC is an excellent complement to the other lines we currently carry, which allows Almo to provide complete audio systems comprised of the most respected brands in the industry," explained Rob Ziv, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. "We look forward to having Yamaha UC exhibit during the E4 Experience this fall, as it gives so many of our reseller and integrator partners immediate access to the Yamaha UC products and the opportunity to see first-hand how they fit into conference and collaboration environments."

See Yamaha's offerings at the upcoming E4 Experience shows in New York and Atlanta. E4 New York Metro will be held Sept. 25 at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey. E4 Atlanta will take place on Oct. 15 at The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia. To register, go to www.e4experience.com.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

About Almo Professional A/V

Almo Professional A/V is the nation's largest professional audio visual distributor with forward-thinking product integration, training and education, managed services, and technical support capabilities. With highly skilled sales and business development manager teams, reseller education programs, distribution centers across the U.S., and carefully chosen product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level. Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation's leading independent distributor of consumer electronics and major appliances. www.almoproav.com

