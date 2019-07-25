Yamaha Now Shipping New Enterprise Sound Bar and Collaboration Kit

SUDBURY, Mass. — July 23, 2019 — Yamaha has announced its new ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar and Collaboration Kit are now shipping. Available in North America, the Yamaha Collaboration Kit bundles an AI wide-angle USB camera from Huddly, a leading manufacturer of award-winning, AI-powered conference cameras, with the ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar.

"Moving into the future, the key to successful collaboration will focus on two things: the clearest possible audio and flawless video that intelligently responds to those in the room," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "With our new sound bar, we've made it incredibly easy to achieve the great, uncompromised audio that every meeting hinges upon. By bundling that with a video camera brought to by experts in AI, we eliminated the complicated purchase, deployment, and operation process so organizations can achieve their unified collaboration strategy faster and more cost effectively."

The ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar provides clear, dynamic, full-range speaker output for conference rooms via two built-in subwoofers, a bass-reflex port, two dome tweeters, and two woofers. Its conference mode preset is specialized for installation in conference room spaces with enterprise-demanded functions tailored for easy administration. The compact and elegant design, automatic sound optimization, and versatile mounting options make it ideal for various enterprise needs and designs. The Yamaha ESB-1080 is available as a perfect sound solution for any enterprise room to provide or expand speaker output, or as part of the bundled solution with the Huddly IQ AI-powered conference camera.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit's Huddly camera provides 150-degree wide-angle 1080p video, an embedded mic array, automated AI features, and the Huddly InSights analytics API. With the Genius Framing feature, the camera can automatically detect and frame participants in its field of view, eliminating the need to manually control the camera.

