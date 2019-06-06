Yamaha Announces New Video and Audio Collaboration Product Partnership With Huddly at InfoComm 2019

SUDBURY, Mass. — June 5, 2019 — Yamaha Unified Communications will unveil its latest video and audio collaboration solutions in booth 4961 at InfoComm 2019. In a new partnership with Huddly, manufacturer of award-winning AI-powered conference cameras, the new Yamaha ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar will bundle with Huddly's AI wide-angle USB camera to create the Yamaha Collaboration Kit.

"Meeting participants demand two things no matter where they're meeting: a seamless, intuitive experience and superior audio and video quality. As we continue to expand Yamaha's wide breadth of superior UC solutions, these requirements are at the core of our design," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "At InfoComm 2019, attendees will see the future of flawless, intelligent collaboration with AI-powered video."

"Yamaha has a well-deserved reputation worldwide for building high-quality audio products, and their UC portfolio is no exception. Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for end customers to experience their industry-leading audio, now combined with the high-quality, wide-angle, AI-powered video for which Huddly is known," said Jonas Rinde, Huddly CEO. "We invite everyone to come and check out the Yamaha Collaboration Kit at our booths."

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit (currently available only in North America) combines Yamaha's ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar and Huddly IQ AI-powered conference camera, which is perfectly tailored to deliver a high-quality video collaboration experience unlike anything else. Yamaha's ESB-1080 provides an immersive feeling with clear, dynamic, full-range speaker output for conference rooms. The sound bar's two built-in subwoofers and bass-reflex port deliver clear, dynamic, full-range sound in conjunction with two dome tweeters and two woofers. Its conference mode preset is specialized for installation in conference room spaces with enterprise-demanded functions for easy administration. The compact and elegant design, automatic sound optimization, and versatile mounting options make it ideal for various enterprise needs and designs. The Yamaha ESB-1080 is available as a perfect sound solution for any enterprise room to provide or expand speaker output, or as part of a bundled solution with the Huddly IQ AI-powered conference camera.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit's camera provides 150-degree wide-angle 1080p video, an embedded mic array, automated AI features, and the Huddly InSights analytics API. With the Genius Framing feature, the camera can automatically detect and frame participants in its field of view, eliminating the need to manually control the camera.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit is best matched to medium-size conference spaces for remote collaboration and presentation with simple connections to a laptop and monitor. Purchase is simple and consolidated; reliable support is unmatched.

The Yamaha Collaboration Kit will be exhibited in the Yamaha Unified Communications booth 4961 and in Huddly's booth 4087 at InfoComm 2019, June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

About Huddly

Founded in Oslo, Norway in 2013, Huddly combines hardware, software, and AI to create intelligent cameras for everyone who uses video to collaborate. The company brings artificial intelligence into the meeting room with compact, wide-angle USB conference cameras that deliver a high-quality video conferencing experience straight out of the box and on any platform. Thanks to an onboard neural engine, Huddly cameras can see, understand, and respond to their environment. The Huddly Genius features intelligently automate manual processes and remove the need to control the camera, making it easier to collaborate and get things done. With the Huddly InSights analytics API, Huddly cameras provide organizations with high-quality meeting room analytics data that, when enabled by platform providers, can help them make better-informed decisions about how they use their meeting spaces.

Huddly cameras are flexible, easy-to-use and software-upgradable. Whereas most tech gets old fast, Huddly products stay new with software updates, enhancements and new Genius feature releases. For more information, visit www.huddly.com.

Photo Caption: The new Yamaha ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar couples with an AI wide-angle USB camera by Huddly, creating the Yamaha Collaboration Kit.

