WSDG Posts Three AES Panels And A Technical Tour

AES BOOTH 440: will participate in multiple panels and lead a technical tour at this year’s 147th AES Convention. These events are designed to both educate attendees and inspire them to explore current and future trends in our industry.

On Wednesday, October 16, 10:30am - Noon Founding Partner, John Storyk and Partner/Director of Production, Romina Larregina will co-chair Podcast Production Studios a discussion on the parallels and contrasts of several recently completed Podcast facilities. Participants include (Scripps) Chief Engineer, John DeLore (Spotify), Technical Director, Austin Thompson and veteran systems designer Judy Elliott Brown to detail podcast engineering design challenges.

Entrance to Gimlet Media Podcast Production Studios photo by Cheryl Fleming Photography

Also on Wednesday, October 16, 4:45pm – 5:45pm WSDG Partner, Dirk Noy, director of design, Renato Cipriano, and director of research, Dr. Peter D'Antonio will present New Developments In Acoustic Simulation, a tutorial on the evolution of methodology for developing and predicting audio and room modeling simulations during design and pre-construction. Dr. D'Antonio, will discuss the development of iterative low frequency analysis.

WSDG Acoustic Lab VR Operator

On Thursday, October, 17, 7:00pm - 8:00pm, AES Broadcast Committee Chair, David Bialik will host a tour of recently completed Stitcher Podcast Studios. The tour will be conducted by Stitcher Chief Engineer, John DeLore and WSDG Partner/Director of Production, Romina Larregina. A limited number of tickets (20) will be available at the AES Reception Desk in the Javets Center Lobby.

On Friday, October 18, 1:00pm - 2:00pm WSDG Founding Partner, John Storyk and a panel of special guests including award-winning producer/engineer Eddie Kramer, Grammy-winning engineer/Jungle City Studio owner, Ann Mincieli, multi-Grammy winning producer/ engineers Steve Berkowitz, and Jimmy Douglass, and Billy Joel's musical director David Rosenthal, will join the panel and gaze into their crystal balls to consider potential options for Studio Design for 2070.

John Storyk and Eddie Kramer at the original entrance to Electric Lady Studios (Circa 1969)

“This will be an exciting and informative three days,” John Storyk remarked. “And we are looking forward to meeting many new and long-established friends at our Exhibition Booth #440, where we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of my first recording studio design commission, Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady.”

Stitcher Photographed by John Muggenborg