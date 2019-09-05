Wisdom Audio to Showcase Ultra-High-Resolution Wisdom Series Reference Theater at CEDIA Expo 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Sept. 4, 2019 — Wisdom Audio, a designer and manufacturer of loudspeaker systems tailored for the most discerning audiophiles, announced today that it will demonstrate the benefits of line-source loudspeaker design and the superior clarity and dynamics of the Wisdom Series loudspeakers in its reference theater in High Performance Room 401 at CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver.

This twenty-seat, three-row theater will feature a 13.7.8 immersive audio presentation using the bi-amplified Wisdom Audio LS4i Reference Planar Magnetic Driver Line Source Loudspeaker for all 13 layer-one channels. In addition to the LS4i, the system includes eight Sage Series Point 2 V2 Point Source Loudspeakers for height channels, and seven STS Regenerative Transmission Line® (RTL) Subwoofers.

The front LCR and subwoofers will be driven by Wisdom Audio SA-3 500 watt-per-channel amplifiers, while all other channels will be supported by Wisdom Audio's new SA-8, a high-current, eight-channel power amplifier, 200 watt-per-channel, delivering a combined 20,000 watts of power. Two SC-3 System Controllers will allow 28 channels of Dirac live-room correction.

A Kaleidescape 4K player will provide scripted 4K content to a Trinnov Altitude 32 to render 22 channels of audio. Rounding out the demonstration, the theater features a Barco Loki native widescreen 4K video projector paired with a Seymour Screen Excellence 230-inch wide (250" diagonal) 2.4:1 acoustically transparent video screen.

"We are very excited to run this 'over-the-top' demonstration and look forward to being the talk of the show," said Luc Guillaume, managing director, Wisdom Audio.

About Wisdom Audio

Wisdom Audio provides high-performance entertainment solutions with a focus on technology and design.

Founded in 1996, Wisdom Audio designs, engineers and manufactures a wide range of loudspeaker systems incorporating advanced thin-film planar magnetic technologies. Its portfolio features in-wall, in-ceiling, on-wall and in-room architectural solutions as well as high-performance dedicated home theaters. Many of the company's solutions can be tailored and made to order in custom sizes and custom colors. With great attention to detail and respect of lead-time, all Wisdom Audio's products are designed, engineered and manufactured in the U.S.

Wisdom Audio systems combine clarity, dynamic range and precision to achieve the ultimate in music and film sound reproduction. The company has earned accolades from specialized media while satisfying a growing base of customers and dealers worldwide.

More information is available at http://wisdomaudio.com or by calling +1 775-887-8850.

