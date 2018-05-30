Wazee Digital Launches Revamped Commerce Portal for Faster, Simpler Licensing Experience

Buyers Looking to License Clips for Their Projects Benefit From Better Search, Preview, Download, and Purchase Process

DENVER — May 30, 2018 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced the relaunch of Wazee Digital Commerce, a portal designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need iconic video. Commerce has been revamped with a completely new look and feel — including significant improvements to the user interface and user experience — that simplify and enhance the search, preview, download, and purchase process for buyers and give sellers a better “storefront” for monetizing their content.

“One of our main goals is to simplify the user experience while remaining cloud-native, scalable, and agile. We also strive to ensure our products have a progressive and elegant look and feel. With this upgrade, Commerce is faster, more intuitive, and more powerful than ever before,” said Greg Loose, Wazee Digital’s chief technology officer. “We’re giving buyers an improved and modern search and navigation experience, and our suppliers have an enhanced way to display their content within a completely new and contemporary architecture that allows for frequent product enhancements.”

Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies have for years gone to Commerce to search for and purchase footage to use in their projects. These buyers search and acquire broadcast-quality digital media assets with associated metadata on demand. Thanks to the upgrade, producers, directors, and other creatives have a platform that is much simpler to navigate to find the iconic and unique clips they need for their projects — a benefit that speeds up the turnaround time from inquiry to purchase to fulfillment and, in turn, helps them complete their work more quickly.

The new Commerce portal contains:

A redesigned user interface, allowing for a better, more intuitive user experience.

An elegant display of content, allowing for a better buying experience.

Faster search, preview, download, and collection management, making for a smooth discovery and purchase process.

More intuitive navigation, including enhanced video playback, accelerated downloads, and simplified checkout.

Scalable delivery services, resulting in improved turnaround times for orders.

Commerce encompasses content from more than 120 unique suppliers, many of which offer iconic, once-in-a-lifetime footage not available anywhere else. The portal is powered by Wazee Digital Core, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service platform built specifically for the cloud.

“We’ve been in the licensing business for 15 years and work with some of the most prestigious brands in the media and entertainment industry. We’ve had immense success over the years because of the type of content we license and because our team of experts is available to guide customers through the buying process,” said Mike Arthur, Wazee Digital senior vice president of licensing and live events. “Now that our Commerce licensing business is on a new platform, our suppliers can rest assured their content remains secure while being even more discoverable and monetizable, and creatives can be even more confident they’ll find the exact footage they need while enjoying the same level of service they’ve always received from our experts.”

More information about Wazee Digital Commerce is available at https://commerce.wazeedigital.com/. More information about Wazee Digital's other products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital’s scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Wazee Digital Commerce has been revamped with a completely new look and feel.

