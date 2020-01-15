VuWall Helps Bring New Energy to State-of-the-Art Command and Control Rooms at DistribuTECH

MONTREAL — Jan. 15, 2020 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control systems, will present its innovative control and visualization technology ideally suited for the energy industry in Booth 1351 at DistribuTECH, Jan. 28-30, in San Antonio, Texas. VuWall will demonstrate the strength of its video wall solutions and the ease with which operators can control what they see to support real-time decision-making. At the show, the company will display its ecosystem alongside solutions partner TBC Consoles.

"In utilities, operators must be able to monitor and control constant flows of information continuously and effectively," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO, VuWall. "Those streams can be vast and varied. Our video wall control systems are designed to integrate AV and IT informational streams to provide real-time access, helping organizations achieve greater operational awareness, more efficient decision-making, and continuous operation. DistribuTECH will offer a chance for attendees to see the VuWall ecosystem in action and how it can suit any visualization requirements."

At DistribuTECH, VuWall will demonstrate how it supports the visualization requirements of energy organizations through its high-performance technology and a fully integrated software platform. Attendees will see VuWall's ecosystem, which is comprised of the VuScape video wall controllers with KVM support and the TRx centralized management system. Highly configurable, modular, and flexible, the platform allows operators to harness the capabilities they need to seamlessly monitor, analyze, and respond to incoming information from various sources across multiple sites and on multiple video walls. VuWall will also showcase its latest VMS integrations with Genetec, Milestone, and ISS, critical to many control room environments.

The company will display its complete control room kit that integrates VuWall products with the TBC SmartTrac Console. TBC Consoles offers world-class modular furniture designed for 24/7 control rooms. Engineered to simplify the design, quoting, purchasing, and installation process, the control room kit includes everything customers need to deploy a state-of-the-art control room, no matter what the size.

At the booth, VuWall will showcase VuScape, a high-performance video wall controller that bridges AV and IT, allowing all sources to be captured into one system, including content coming from cloud/network-based solutions such as websites, data, third-party supervisory control and data acquisition, business analytics, and social media data. VuScape gives the freedom to display anything and closes the gap between the different source formats. In addition, utility operators are able to easily control and distribute all content sources to any display on the network. VuScape can be combined with the VuWall ControlVu, a PoE tablet with an intuitive interface designer. Together these provide organizations with a complete, easy-to-use video wall management and operation solution.

To schedule a meeting with VuWall at DistribuTECH, sign up here. More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About VuWall

VuWall, leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/200115VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_DistribuTECH.png

Photo Caption: VuWall at DistribuTECH 2020

