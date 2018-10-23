VMP’s Popular DVR-LB1 DVR Lockbox Ideal for Studio & Remote Broadcast Situations

(Image credit: VMP)

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Oct. 23, 2018 - Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it will showcase its popular DVR-LB1 DVR Lockbox during ISC East 2018, held in New York from Nov. 14-15 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, booth # 545.

“High-end electronics have become a staple in today’s studio and remote broadcast, security, CI, residential, and commercial marketplaces,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “As these expensive technologies and equipment, including DVRs, find homes in more and more commercial and professional settings, additional security measures need to be taken to insure these electronics are not harmed or stolen. Video Mount Products’ DVR-LB1 has been designed specifically for the peace of mind of those who require DVRs be installed in specific settings that may be prone to theft or vandalism.”

Features of the VMP DVR-LB1 lockbox include:

· Interior dimensions 21in. W x 21in. D x 8in. H

· Vented

· Includes fan for additional ventilation

· Interlocking lift off lid

· Key locked hinging front door

· Black powder coat finish

· MSRP: $188.95

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free 877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

