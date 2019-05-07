Vitec Production Solutions at BroadcastAsia2019

New! Litepanels Gemini 1x1 Soft LED Panel

Litepanels is pleased to announce its new Gemini 1x1 Soft will be making it's Asia-Pacific debut for the first time at BroadcastAsia2019. The new light was introduced for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show in April, where it received a 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is an all-in-one, cine-quality LED light that is easy to transport and quick to rig in the studio or on location. The new LED offers the highly accurate full-spectrum white light associated with all Litepanels fixtures and — as a full RGBWW light — delivers every color in the 360° color wheel and plus/minus green adjustment all in a single, lightweight, and easy-to-control fixture. Gemini 1x1 Soft builds on a foundation of daylight-to-tungsten light, providing accurate white light together with flexible and precise color adjustment. These features make Gemini 1x1 Soft ideal for lighting talent and rendering skin tones, giving users the ability to match a broad range of ambient lighting conditions quickly and easily.

Weighing in at just 11.7 pounds (5.31 kilograms), and with a maximum draw of just 200W, Gemini 1x1 Soft is the industry's most agile light for on-the-go filmmakers. The compact power supply means that Gemini is fast and easy to rig with fewer cables, and users can instantly switch the light from AC power to battery power — using V-Mount, Gold Mount, or XLR output batteries — while retaining similar lighting intensity.

New! Anton/Bauer Titon Battery Series

Also new at BroadcastAsia2019 will be Anton/Bauer's Titon, an all-new series of Gold Mount and V-Mount batteries designed for on-location productions and providing our customers with a cost-effective option to "power their story." Offered in both 90Wh and 150Wh models, Titon powers the leading DSLR, mirrorless, ENG, and digital cine cameras as well as LED panels — including Litepanels' new Gemini 1X1 Soft RGBWW light.

With P-TAP and high-speed Smart USB ports, Titon can also power accessories such as wireless transmitters, follow focus and lens controllers, monitors, and smart devices. Using the onboard LCD screen or the camera's viewfinder display, Titon users know, down to the minute, the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

Titon offers one of the widest operating temperature ranges in its class — from

-4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C) — ensuring its reliability even in the world's most extreme conditions. Titon batteries are compatible with Anton/Bauer legacy chargers and are the ideal mobile power solution for on-location settings, where portable power is preferred to facilitate faster setups, or in remote environments, where outlets or generators are simply not available.

New! Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery capable of delivering up to 12A of continuous power. This highly dependable, long-lasting battery line is available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — and features ultra-high-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions, including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT's superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than competing batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead.

Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer's complete line of battery-charging systems but also are cross-compatible with competing brands' charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

Other Vitec Production Solutions Products at BroadcastAsia2019:

Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft LED Panel

The accurate and versatile Gemini 2x1 Soft LED panel can be set up in an instant to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, offering an ideal lighting solution for live broadcasts.

Rendering exceptional color, Gemini enables lighting professionals to "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360° color spectrum. The light's most recent firmware update includes new special effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, fire to pulsing, square, and strobe. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting public speakers and on-air talent.

The versatile Gemini's lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity, mobile-powered operation under battery only — an ideal complement to any of the Anton/Bauer battery lines.

Autoscript Intelligent Prompting for IP Workflows

At BroadcastAsia2019, teleprompting leader Autoscript will showcase developments to its Intelligent Prompting range, the industry's first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow that can also accommodate video workflows. These developments will include additional features within Autoscript's premier prompting software, WinPlus-IP, which is compatible with all leading newsroom computer systems. WinPlus-IP offers users the choice of prompting over IP for remote and multistudio productions, or by using a traditional video signal (e.g., HD-SDI) to integrate seamlessly into any existing studio environment. This flexible approach is the latest example of Autoscript's ongoing commitment to allow customers to choose their preferred workflows.

Also new to Autoscript's IPS range is EVO-IPS, the world's first all-IP prompting monitor. The combination of WinPlus-IP and EVO-IPS packages the power of Intelligent Prompting into a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that's ideal for smaller IP-based studios as well as corporate, educational, and government productions.

Company Quote:

"Building on the success of the Litepanels Gemini 2x1, the new Gemini 1x1 Soft will be shown in Asia for the first time at BroadcastAsia2019. The Gemini 1x1 allows independent filmmakers and smaller studios to have access to the same high-end functionality and feature set traditionally reserved for large production houses with big budgets. In addition, two new battery lines — Titon and Dionic — are being shown for the first time to the Asian market at the show. Both of these batteries offer powerful mobile power solutions backed by the superior performance and reliability that Anton/Bauer is known for around the globe."

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific — Vitec Production Solutions

