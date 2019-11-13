Videon Partners with Rexcel Nippon at Inter BEE 2019, Showcases EdgeCaster Edge Compute Encoder

TOKYO and STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nov. 13, 2019 — Videon Central Inc., a global leader in ultra-low-latency 4K edge compute encoding technologies, in partnership with its exclusive Asia-Pacific region technical representative and distributor, Rexcel Nippon Co. Ltd, will showcase the latest end-to-end (camera glass-to-smartphone glass) live streaming solution based on its flagship EdgeCaster encoder at Inter BEE 2019, Makuhari Messe near Tokyo Nov. 13-15 in the CTCSP Corporation booth Booth 7412 in Hall 7.

Videon EdgeCaster edge compute encoders enable ultra-low-latency live streaming at an ultra-low cost. Efficiently handling transcoding, format repackaging from RTMP to HLS/DASH, and creation of multiple bit rates at the network edge, EdgeCaster devices bypass a layer of cloud-based processing and, in turn, reduce latency to as little as less than 4 seconds while drastically cutting the average user's streaming costs. The EdgeCaster offers higher performance and a lower fixed cost per stream in addressing the requirements of delay-sensitive video applications, as well as applications with high-volume streaming to limited numbers of viewers per stream.

EdgeCaster users can easily launch and scale up live, interactive services and other delay-sensitive applications including esports, sports betting, and live auctions. EdgeCaster addresses the industrywide problem associated with social, live video interaction and reconnects life's moments. For example, the technology partnership specifically addresses the issue of spoilers by bringing the latency of live streaming in line with that of broadcast.

Videon is a world-leading provider of ultra-low latency, high-resolution, high-performance streaming solutions that enable users in the prosumer, pro-AV, and broadcast markets to simplify streaming workflows and reduce costs. Videon has also partnered with top software brands around the globe to incorporate its technology solutions into millions of devices. Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment by emphasizing the belief that employees should care more about others than they do about themselves. More information is available at https://videon-central.com.

