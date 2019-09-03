Viaccess-Orca Inks System Integrator Agreement with Divitel

PARIS — Aug. 28, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Divitel has joined VO's new system integration partnership program. Based in the Netherlands, Divitel has over 20 years of experience as a solutions provider for all things video, offering cutting-edge technologies, end-to-end deployment support, and continuous data-driven operational improvements for pay-TV operators and service providers.

"Our goal is to work towards achieving superfast, low risk, and future-proof convergence between our customers' networks and their advanced video services. By combining our unified video SI expertise, AI-driven data strategy, automation, and Divitel's NOC, together with VO's multiple state-of-the-art, proven products, we look forward to shortening the delivery time of flexible and robust converged solutions. This partnership is an important step in our mission to form strategic alliances with different video solutions vendors," said Reuven Elmalem, Director of Service Strategy and Business Development EMEA at Divitel.

"Partnering with Divitel is a strategic decision that increases our competitive advantage across EMEA in project life cycle management, managed operations, and maintenance," said Pierre-Alexandre Bidard, Vice President, Partnership and Product Security at Viaccess-Orca. "Teaming up with Divitel will help pay-TV operators quickly launch revenue-generating TV Everywhere offerings with a high quality of service."

VO's global network of system integrators is designed to deliver the best OTT and TV experience to operators through the company's enhanced solutions, including its Service Delivery Platform, multi-DRM, recommendation engine, analytics, secure video player, Anti-Piracy Center, and more.

About Divitel

Based on over 20 years of focused and independent video domain expertise, Divitel's mission is to increase the competitiveness and profitability of video services. With customers all over the globe, Divitel is a partner for all things video, offering cutting-edge technology, end-to-end deployments and continuously improving operations ranging from OTT to IPTV and DVB-T to -S. We empower cable operators, internet providers, broadcasters and content owners, with a data-driven approach that powers predictive automation and increases profitability and efficiency. Divitel has its own ISO27001 certified Operating Center in Apeldoorn, from which Divitel is remotely running customers' daily video services.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

