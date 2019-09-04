Viaccess-Orca and Smart Bring Together the Best of TV and Programmatic Worlds in New Targeted TV Advertising Solution

Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2019, Stand 1.A51

PARIS — Sept. 4, 2019 — At DMEXCO 2019 and IBC2019, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and its programmatic advertising partner Smart Adserver, the leading independent ad monetization platform, will introduce an end-to-end, targeted TV advertising solution. Using the preintegrated solution, service providers can generate revenues through data and inventory monetization, in particular, for linear multicast and on-demand TV. The solution notably allows the creation of granular audience segments leveraging VO's AI-enriched TV data-management capabilities and the activation of these segments on Smart's advertising platform. It further allows the distribution of targeted ads on any screen through VO's secure player, which offers versatile ad replacement and insertion capabilities.

"Leveraging Smart's and VO's unique awareness around data privacy and security aspects, service providers can now enjoy new revenue channels generated by our targeted TV advertising solution while keeping control over vital data assets," said Romain Job, Chief Strategy Officer at Smart Adserver. "This alliance between two recognized specialists allows service providers to access a single, preintegrated solution for managing ad campaigns, activating audience data, and distributing targeted ads on any device, including on the fast-growing Android TV-enabled market segment."

The end-to-end solution supports the entire targeted ad cycle and offers seamless integration with Smart's programmatic advertising environment. This includes data management enablers that are natively compliant with GDPR regulations and ensures full-service provider control from segment creation to monetization. In particular, VO's behavioral insights on TV-usage data, the results of VO's extensive AI research, provide an elegant and innovative route to TV audience monetization while alleviating reliance on legacy, controversial, third-party, data-based targeting techniques. The solution's holistic ad monetization capabilities also cover cross-channel advertising, from direct IO management to programmatic transactions. It also supports KPI-focused advertising implementations, with real-time ad analytics to evaluate the effectiveness of ads and make advertising content as relevant as possible to the audience.

VO's playback solutions, combined with Smart's performance optimization techniques including peak management, ad-call pacing, local creative storage, validation, and provisioning, enable targeted ad delivery for any TV use case (e.g. linear, on-demand, or catch-up) onto any device (including Android TV-enabled) over IPTV or OTT.

"Targeted TV advertising is a huge revenue opportunity for operators and broadcasters that can help turn viewers' experiences into personal ones, thereby driving higher engagement," said Alain Nochimowski, Executive Vice President of Innovation at Viaccess-Orca. "This partnership between two mature technology providers results in an easy, fast, and secure way to enter the targeted TV advertising market and generate a new line of revenue. It's exactly the kind of targeted TV advertising solution the industry needs to succeed."

VO and Smart will demonstrate the targeted TV advertising solution at:

• DMEXCO, Sept. 11-12 in Cologne at Smart's Booth Hall 6 – C061, and

• IBC2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam at Viaccess-Orca Stand 1.A51 and Harmonic Stand 1.B20.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

About Smart (www.smartadserver.com)

Smart is the leading independent ad monetization platform built for premium publishers to serve demanding buyers. Our fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables premium publishers and brands to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Publishers can act with certainty and have the control of all the variables for the right blend of transaction models, channels and formats while activating the right audience data for value path optimization. Smart works directly with more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including Financial Times, Groupe Marie Claire, TracFone, Le Figaro, Leboncoin, Altice Media Publicité, and IMGUR to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. Smart is ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and in the Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies. Smart operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality. Smart is a "GDPR ready" company as certified by independent data protection specialist, ePrivacy GmbH.

