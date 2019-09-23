Veritone Announces New Geofencing Capability for Attribute

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Sept. 23, 2019 — Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that its Veritone Attribute AI-enabled application for radio and TV broadcasters now includes geofencing capabilities. Geofencing offers Attribute users additional data insights, enabling increased accuracy of campaign performance analysis for advertising customers.

"Veritone's latest addition to the Attribute application further expands our ability to measure our advertisers' ad performance and increase attribution data accuracy by adding geographic criteria to the analysis," said Sara Henry, event coordinator at Hubbard Radio St. Louis. "Attribute's quick, easy-to-decipher reports and slick graphics provide a great visual for presentations, and geofencing only adds to that story."

Veritone Attribute enables both radio and television broadcasters to demonstrate advertising efficacy for their customers by correlating the traffic on the brand's digital properties with ads that have run on the broadcast networks. Attribute not only measures the effectiveness of prerecorded commercials, but also leverages artificial intelligence to gauge the efficacy of live reads, organic mentions, and in-content chatter or displays. The performance data is available in near-real time, and it empowers broadcasters and their advertisers to conduct performance analysis without losing valuable time. They can make quick, data-informed decisions and adjust schedules and/or ad creative based on the findings to drive maximum campaign success. With Attribute's new geofencing capability, station users can isolate ad-tracking and accumulate campaign data by geographic area.

For example, the additional data point of geographic location allows a broadcaster running a national campaign in multiple markets to easily set Attribute to only include traffic from specified geographic areas in which the ads ran into the performance analysis. The result is cleaner, more precise attribution data and region-specific insights and reporting.

"Attribution models are becoming more and more critical to help broadcasters understand which ad campaigns are working or not, which in turn helps their advertising clients make their campaigns more effective," said Michael Kennedy, senior director of product management at Veritone. "An impactful way to do that is to refine the attribution analytics, and that's what we are doing by adding geofencing capabilities to Attribute."

More information about Veritone Attribute is available at https://www.veritone.com/attribute.

# # #

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the geofencing and other capabilities of Veritone Attribute and the expected benefits to customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/190923Veritone.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-geofence.png

Photo Caption: The new geofencing capabilities of Veritone Attribute enable users to isolate ad-tracking and accumulate campaign data by geographic area.

Follow Veritone:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veritoneinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veritone-inc-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/veritoneinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8PfWDmpgY25mpz0rpRiFMw