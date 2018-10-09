Ultravision to Launch IPTV Multiscreen Service in Mexico With Broadpeak Solution

RENNES, France — Oct. 9, 2018 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Ultravision, a leading pay-TV operator in Mexico, has selected Broadpeak solutions to power its new IPTV multiscreen service. Ultravision will rely on Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery manager, BkS400 HTTP video cache servers, and BkS350 origin packager. By monitoring live and on-demand content, and then caching popular content based on usage patterns, Broadpeak solutions will reduce Ultravision's content delivery costs while providing a high quality of experience (QoE) to subscribers on every screen.

"We chose Broadpeak to be our technology provider because its solutions are pre-integrated with a wide range of ecosystem systems, meeting our requirements for scalability, and successfully passing our rigorous proof-of-concept test," said Patrício Zorrilla, Vice President of Ultra telecom at Ultravision. "Our initial plan is to launch 50 live IPTV multiscreen channels by the end of this year. Broadpeak's solutions are completely software-based, highly flexible, and scalable, which will ensure a smooth deployment and make it easy for us to add more channels and offerings as the service grows in popularity."

Broadpeak's BkS350 origin and packaging server includes on-the-fly packaging capabilities that will reduce Ultravision's processing and storage costs. With the BkS350, live content will only be recorded once and delivered to a broad range of devices — including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, and games consoles — in the requested ABR format. Using Broadpeak's BkS400 HTTP video cache servers and BkM100 video delivery manager, Ultravision can cache content at the headend level and reduce load at the origin server.

"IPTV multiscreen video consumption is growing in Mexico and launching this new service will put Ultravision at a distinct competitive advantage, making them the first Mexican operator with a pure IPTV multiscreen service," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "We are proud to accompany major operators, such as Ultravision, in the deployment of their video delivery systems and in the launch of successful IPTV multiscreen services."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Broadpeak (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/181009Broadpeak.docx

Photo Links: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-BkS350GUI.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin and Packaging Server Graphical User Interface

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Ultravision%20to%20Launch%20%23IPTV%20Multiscreen%20Service%20in%20Mexico%20With%20@Broadpeak%20Solution%20-%20http://bit.ly/2NubNTX